Clarion University naming its basketball court after Coach John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clarion University has announced that it will rename its basketball court after Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari. He played there in the 1981 and 1982 seasons.

On Tuesday, September 21 at 6:30 Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium will officially be renamed the John V. Calipari Court, and will be known as "Coach Cal Court."

"We are so grateful for the leadership and philanthropy that John and Ellen have shown Clarion University over the years," said Clarion University President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. "Their impact on Clarion and our students is immense, and we are proud to be able to recognize this legacy with such a visible tribute."

Coach Calipari and Kentucky hosted Clarion for exhibition games back in 2009 and again in 2016.

