Clarke to miss four more weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari announced on his Monday radio show that Terrence Clarke is going to miss four more weeks with that ankle injury.

Clarke has not played since December 26th when the Wildcats played at Louisville. He's missed all ten SEC games while sitting out trying to rehab the injury.

Calipari said the news from the doctors on Monday left both he and Clarke in tears. "Terrence wants to play so bad. We want him to play, I want him to play," said Coach Calipari. "It's crushing to these kids."

Coach Calipari added that the players each know their own pain threshold. "You worry about mental health issues but especially something like that," added the UK Basketball coach.

Kentucky will host Arkansas Tuesday night at 9:00 on ESPN.