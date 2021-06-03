Coach Calipari releases statement about Coach K future retirement

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari has given his first reaction to the future retirement of Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Kentucky and Duke are scheduled to possibly open the season against each other in November for the Champions Classic. It's the fourth time the schools have met in the four team event.

Here was Coach Calipari's statement on Coach K:

“To think that November may be the last time I ever coach against Mike Krzyzewski is hard to believe. For as long as I can remember, Coach K has been synonymous not only with Duke but with college basketball. His benchmark of excellence for nearly 50 years has pushed all of us.

“Personally, he has challenged me as a coach and a recruiter. We have competed against one another because that’s what we do as coaches, but the respect I have for Mike and all that he has done for our game and coaches goes so far beyond the battles we have had on the court over the years. Our game is not what it is today without a lifetime of dedication and love Mike has put into it.

“I want to thank Mike for all that he has done for me personally and congratulate he and his wife, Mickie, on an unbelievable career. The bar he has set will go unmatched.”

Coach K will leave the program he's led for 41 seasons following the 2021-'22 schedule. He goes into the season with the most wins by a head coach in college basketball with 1,097 and five National Championships.