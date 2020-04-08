"Coffee with Cal" Facebook Live Series set to support COVID-19 relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari has partnered with ProCamps to start a 20 week Facebook series called "Coffee with Cal" to help with COVID-19 relief.

The series will air at 10:00 AM on Monday's to support No Kid Hungry and other child-focused initiatives which will be administered by The Calipari Foundation.

In the release from UK Athletics, Coach Calipari said, “We started this process by teaming up with Fayette County Schools and were able to feed kids and families from 37 elementary schools across the Lexington Area. “This new platform allows us to expand the initiative nationally.”

"Coffee with Cal" will feature conversations with high-profile guests. The first episode will air Monday April 13 with Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank reality star Mark Cuban. Two other guests who are already lined up for the series are former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Anthony Fauci who serves as a lead doctor on President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force.