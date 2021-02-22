Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK infielder Erin Coffel has earned her first Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award just ten days into her collegiate playing career.

Coffel had 10 hits with three home runs as Kentucky went 6-0 during the week leading up to this honor. She also scored at least one run in five straight games, had three multi-hit games and had seven extra-base hits. All of that also helped Kentucky stay undefeated at 9-0 on the season.

The Wildcats travel to Orlando for The Spring Games starting on Friday. They'll take on New Mexico State in two games, Stetson in two and finish off with Florida International.