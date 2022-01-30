Colonels fall to hot shooting Stetson

STETSON, Fla. — Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team lost at Stetson University, 113-95, on Saturday.

The Hatters made 13 of their first 15 attempts from the field, and all seven from 3-point range, to jump out to a six-point lead, 34-28.

A dunk from Jannson Williams and back-to-back lay-ups by Michael Moreno tied it at 34-34. A 3-pointer from the left wing from Cooper Robb gave the Colonels a 37-38 lead with 4:18 to go in the first half.

However, EKU (10-12, 2-6 ASUN) didn’t score again in the period and Stetson went on a 17-0 run to take a 53-37 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Hatters shot 70.4 percent (19-for-27) from the field in the first half, going 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) from long range. Eastern Kentucky made 45 percent of its shots.

Stetson (9-12, 3-5 ASUN) started the second half much like it did the first, making its first seven shots from the floor, including three 3’s to go in front by 24, 71-47.

The Hatters shot 67.2 percent for the game, going 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range. EKU made 49 percent of its shots.

Moreno contributed 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting on 9-of-18 from the field, for Eastern Kentucky. Jomaru Brown added 21 points and six assists.

Christian Jones had 23 points to lead Stetson, going 9-for-12 from the field. Chase Johnston was 5-for-10 from long range and had 21 points. Wheza Panzo made 6-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points.

Eastern Kentucky returns home to host Kennesaw State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.