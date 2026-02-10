Comeback Bid Falls Short for No. 18 Kentucky on the Road Against No. 4 Texas

LEX 18 — Kentucky women's basketball got an extra day of rest before facing one of the toughest tests of its season down in Austin. Down by double digits at half, the Wildcats hoped there was more magic left from the weekend to muster a comeback.

A 9-2 run late and clutch defense helped No. 4 Texas hold off Kentucky's comeback attempt in a 64-53 win for the Longhorns.

In the first quarter, Kentucky took a 6-4 lead on a pair of free throws by Tonie Morgan. The Wildcats trailed but kept it close and got the lead again when Clara Strack hit a jumper for a 13-11 lead. Texas led 23-19 after the first quarter.

Kentucky had a great start to the second quarter thanks to Asia Boone. She had already hit one three pointer and then added three more to help tie the game at 28. That came at the 7:07 mark. It would be the last time UK would score in the first half. The Cats also committed seven turnovers during that stretch and the Longhorns took a 38-28 lead into the half.

Boone had those 12 points at the break while Strack had 6 and Morgan added 5. Texas had 24 points in the paint and 8 steals.

Third quarter, Boone would keep up her solid play. She'd hit a couple of free throws and then score off a steal to cut the Longhorns lead to 8, 45-37. Boone finished the night with a team-high 16 points which included four three-pointers. They'd cut it to eight again as Morgan hit a pull-up from the wing. Then, a Strack free throw would cut it to seven, 48-41 with one quarter to play.

Teonni Key started the fourth quarter with a bucket and she was fouled. She missed the free throw and the Texas lead was 48-43. The teams traded a free throw each and then, after a turnover, Morgan hit a shot from 15 feet and then Strack hit one in the lane. The Wildcats only trailed by one, 49-48.

From that point on, Kentucky went on a 3:37 scoring drought after Texas buckled down on defense and forced tough shot attempts. With 1:22 remaining in the game, the Wildcats found themselves down double digits once again. Texas would hang on from there for its 40th consecutive win in front of the home crowd.

Kentucky has now lost back-to-back games, both against ranked opponents, and return to Lexington trying to get back to the win column on Thursday. The Wildcats host Texas A&M at Historic Memorial Coliseum with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

