Corbin's Longmire commits to UK

CORBIN, Ky. — Corbin wide receiver, running back and defensive back Treyveon Longmire has committed to the University of Kentucky.

He originally made the announcement on KSR and then Tweeted out this video.

Longmire will likely play defensive back for UK. He's a four-star and No. 17 athlete nationally by 247sports.com. Longmire also held offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.

Longmire is the first commitment for Kentucky inside the state for the Class of 2022. He's the third overall joining four-star cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell and three-star cornerback Andre Stewart.

