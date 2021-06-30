Corker Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky senior safety Yusuf Corker has been named to the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He's one of 42 college football players up for the award.

It's an honor that goes at the end of each season to the top defensive player in the country who makes the biggest impact both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Corker has played in 37 career games for Kentucky and started 24 in a row. He was second only to NFL first round pick Jamin Davis in tackles for the Wildcats with 77. He also had 2.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Off the field, Corker was on the Dean's List and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2020. He's already graduated with a degree in economics and is working toward another degree in communications.

The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen was the winner of the 2018 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which began in 2004.

