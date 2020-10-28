COVID-19 cancels UK-Duke soccer game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 5 Kentucky men's soccer and Duke were scheduled to play Friday night at 7:00 on the Blue Devils home pitch. However, a positive tests within the Wildcats program have postponed that game.

UK sent out a release that said the positive tests, appropriate quarantine procedures and close contact is the reason for the postponement and it's consistent with management requirements developed by the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force.

This was going to be the final game for Kentucky in the seven game Fall schedule. They hope to reschedule the game with Duke in their Spring schedule.