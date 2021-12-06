Cronin retires after 25 seasons, 2 titles at Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown College head football coach Bill Cronin announced to his team that he's retiring after 25 seasons at the helm.

Cronin built a winning tradition with the Tigers program. He led Georgetown to four national tournament championship games where he won titles in back-to-back years (2000, 2001). He'll end his career with a record of 218-65 and that also includes 14 Mid-South Conference titles and 16 national tournament playoff appearances. The 2021 team finished 8-2 and just missed out on the playoffs.

In a release from Georgetown College, Cronin said, "The players make these kinds of things happen, whether it be the hall of fame or winning championships," Cronin said. "You also have to give a lot of credit to the coaches and players of the past who worked hard to build that tradition. You never accomplish the things you do alone."

Cronin will hold a press conference on Tuesday to talk about his decision to retire.

