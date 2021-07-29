Danville's J.B. Williams Wins Third Consecutive Kentucky Open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — J.B. Williams has done something no other golfer has ever done in the 102 year history of the Kentucky Open--won it three straight times.

The former Danville Admiral won it at the 18th. After coming up just short on an eagle putt, he had to watch Clay Amlung make a great run at birdie, which hit the hole and spun out. After Amlung tapped in for par, Williams knocked in his shot putt for birdie to claim the win.

“It feels great and pretty surreal,” Williams said. “It was very much a battle today; neither Clay (Amlung) or Brendon (Doyle) had much give in them today, but my whole goal was to keep my mistakes at a minimum and try to make a few putts. Thankfully, I was able to.”

While he's the first to win the Kentucky Open three times in a row, Williams is now the eighth player to have won the Kentucky Open at least three times. He joins Al Atkins, Jimmy Ferriell, Larry Gilbert, Bill Kaiser, Ray Ottman, Dave Peege, and Jack Ryan.

Both the 103rd and 104th Kentucky Opens will also take place at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club. Next year’s edition is scheduled to take place July 26-28, 2022.