Despite hot shooting, EKU falls to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team hit a Diddle Arena record 18 three-pointers, but Western Kentucky University held on for an 85-80 victory on Saturday in Bowling Green.

With the game tied 71-71 and 4:18 on the clock, Jannson Williams knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner, EKU’s 17th of the game to break the Diddle Arena record of 16 set by Louisville. A free throw by Braxton Beverly with 3:40 to go gave Eastern Kentucky a 75-73 lead. However, back-to-back baskets from Dayvion McKnight and Jamarion Sharp swung the lead to the Hilltoppers, 77-75.

After a lay-up from Michael Moreno with 2:06 remaining tied it for the final time, 77-77, Camron Justice scored the next four points for Western Kentucky, hitting a lay-up and two free throws to stretch the margin to four, 81-77. Two free throws from Sherman Brashear with seven seconds left capped a 6-0 run and secured the win.

Cooper Robb tied his season-best with 21 points. He went 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Moreno had 14 points. Devontae Blanton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Beverly had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.

McKnight led all players with 22 points for Western Kentucky (5-3).

Eastern Kentucky went 18-for-51 from long range (35 percent). The Hilltoppers shot 52 percent from the field for the game.