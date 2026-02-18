Despite Oweh's 28 points, UK falls 86-78 against Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky returned home to Rupp Arena and lost to Georgia 86-78. The Bulldogs first win in Rupp Arena since March of 2009.

Before the game began, Otega Oweh, was presented with a basketball by head coach Mark Pope commemorating his 1,000th point as a Wildcat. Just the 63rd to reach the mark and 5th transfer to do so. Less than three minutes into the game he added three more to his total.

The Wildcats also forced the Bulldogs to work deep into the shot clock. That's something they don't normally do. And their first field goal didn't come until just more than four and a-half minutes into the game.

Collin Chandler gave UK an early 10-4 lead with a deep three pointer. The Bulldogs came back to cut it to within two on a put-back slam by Dylan James and Kentucky's lead was 14-12. Kentucky pushed the lead back to eight with a Andrija Jelavic dunk in transition, Chandler three and two free throws from Malachi Moreno. 25-17 Wildcats in front.

The Bulldogs tied it up at 29-29 on a Blue Cain step-back three pointer. And after a Denzel Aberdeen bucket, Somto Cyril tied it back up at 31-31 and he added a dunk for a 33-31 Georgia lead. It was their first since 2-0. And the Bulldogs would keep the lead into the half 39-34.

Oweh led the Cats at the break with 12 points while Chandler added 6. But UK had seven turnovers and missed three free throws.

Kentucky would fight back within the first five minutes of the second half and when Jasper Johnson hit a three at the 15:17 mark the Wildcats were down just one, 56-55. However the Bulldogs would push it back to a 64-55 lead on a Marcus Millender three pointer. And it was double digits when Cyril slammed home an alley-oop. 66-55 Bulldogs in front thanks to a 10-0 run.

The Wildcats started to fight back. Aberdeen hit a three, Malachi Moreno scored inside and Chandler hit his 6th three of the game to cut the deficit to 73-69.

Again, Georgia would push the lead out and, as usual with this Kentucky team, the Wildcats would fight back. Aberdeen hit a three and followed it up with three free throws and UK was trailing by just three, 81-78 with under two minutes to play. Somto added a bucket off a turnover and the Bulldogs were able to pull away for the win.

Georgia hit 14 three pointers and Kentucky committed 13 turnovers in the game. Oweh led UK with 28 points while Chandler added 18 points while hitting 6 three pointers.

Kentucky falls to 17-9 overall, 8-5 in the SEC with five games to play. Next up is a trip to Auburn on Saturday with tip-off set for 8:30.