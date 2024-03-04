'Disappointed': Undefeated Transy women's basketball team will have to travel for regionals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University President Brien Lewis wasn’t pleased that his 29-0 defending national champions were shipped off to Whitewater, Wisconsin, for the Sweet 16/Elite 8 rounds of the Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“They are defending champions. They are undefeated. And they are riding a 62-game winning streak,” Lewis said on Monday outside the team’s home gym on campus.

We spoke with Mr. Lewis roughly 12 hours after he fired off an email to NCAA President Charlie Baker.

“I feel very good about the email,” Lewis said. “I just wanted to let President Baker know how disappointed we were,” he continued.

HCAC Commissioner Jay Jones did so as well in statement form.

“It’s always disheartening when your team is not given the respect and recognition it deserves,” Jones wrote.

Undefeated Transy will have to take a seven-hour bus ride to play a seven-loss team in its home state.

“I think earning it is the right phrase. You hear all the time that in the playoffs, a team earned home-field advantage,” Lewis said.

Lewis is more than understanding of the challenges the NCAA confronts when filling out these brackets, and he wrote as much in his email to Baker. He’s frustrated that his team is having to be penalized to accommodate those logistical issues. Their winning streak is now the longest in the nation in any sport, male or female.

While the decision was water under the bridge long before Mr. Lewis hit send on his email to the NCAA, his intent will hopefully resonate in the future.

“Let’s take a careful look at scheduling and bracketing so a situation like this doesn’t happen to another team that’s earned the right to play at home,” he stated.

Mr. Jones thinks it’s a loss for the fans, too.

“I hurt for the players, their families, and the city of Lexington that has really embraced this team over the last two seasons and deserved a chance to support them on their home floor next weekend,” Jones wrote.

Here is the email in its entirety: