Dontaie Allen named SEC Freshman of the Week

Wildcat guard scored 23 at Mississippi State
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) attempts a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Kentucky won 78-73. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Dontaie Allen
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 04, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dontaie Allen's breakout performance at Mississippi State has earned him the SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Allen came off the bench to hit seven, three pointers and score 23 points in the Wildcats 78-72 double-overtime win in Starkville on Saturday. He also had four rebounds and a blocked shot. All of those being career high's.

Entering the game against Mississippi State, Allen had registered just 20 minutes of action with seven points over four games played. After the game Allen met with the media saying, "I don't think it was pressure only because I put in the work. I didn't know when my opportunity was going to come. Obviously, it could have come today, next week or next month. Nobody knows, so I was just keeping my head down and just working hard. I am thankful for the opportunity I had tonight."

