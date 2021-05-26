Draxl advances to the NCAA tennis semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kentucky's Liam Draxl has made it to the NCAA Championships semifinals down in Orlando, Florida.

Unlike his previous three matches in the tournament, the UK sophomore didn't have to make a comeback. He took the first set against Central Florida's Gabriel Decamps in an 8-6 tiebreaker. Then he cruised to a 6-1 second set win to close it out.

Draxl looks to join Carlos Drada (2000), Jesse Witten (2002) and Eric Quigley (2012) as the only Wildcats in program history to advance to the NCAA Championship final.

Draxl will put his 25-2 record on the line against No. 6 seed Sam Riffice, whose Florida team earned its first national title last weekend. Draxl and Riffice are scheduled for first serve at 2 p.m. ET.

