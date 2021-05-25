Draxl advances to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kentucky top tennis player Liam Draxl survived another three set match to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

For the third straight match, the sophomore from Ontario, Canada lost the first set when Tennessee's Adam Walton broke his serve three times. The Volunteers player took the first set 6-3.

Draxl bounced back in the second set thanks to holding his serve winning it 6-4. Then, he found himself down 5-3 and two break points in the third set. But, Draxl calmed dowon and closed out the match winning the final four games to take it 7-5.

Draxl improves to 24-2 on the year and will take on Gabriel Decamps from Central Florida in Wednesday's quarterfinal match at Noon.

UK's Gabriel Diallo lost his Round of 16 match against William Blumberg of North Carolina 6-3, 6-1.