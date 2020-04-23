Dupree signs franchise tender

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former University of Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree has has signed his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It guarantees him a one year salary for $15.828 million for 2020.

Dupree is coming off one of his best seasons in 2019 with career-highs in total tackles (68), sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (17).

The Steelers can still work on a long-term deal with Dupree until July 15.