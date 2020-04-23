Dupree signs franchise tender

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former University of Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree has has signed his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It guarantees him a one year salary for $15.828 million for 2020.
Dupree is coming off one of his best seasons in 2019 with career-highs in total tackles (68), sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (17).
The Steelers can still work on a long-term deal with Dupree until July 15.