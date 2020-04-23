Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Dupree signs franchise tender

Former Wildcat can still work on a long term deal
items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Steelers Dupree Football
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 11:26:29-04

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former University of Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree has has signed his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It guarantees him a one year salary for $15.828 million for 2020.

Dupree is coming off one of his best seasons in 2019 with career-highs in total tackles (68), sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (17).

The Steelers can still work on a long-term deal with Dupree until July 15.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!