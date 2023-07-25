Eastern Little League team gets ready for region tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Lexington Eastern Little League 12-year-old All-Star team is headed to the Great Lakes Region tournament taking place Aug. 3-9.

The team will play its first game on Sunday Aug. 6 taking on the winner of Michigan and Ohio. The game starts at 4 p.m. on ESPN plus.

This is the third team in the league's history to advance to the Great Lakes Regional, with the last team advancing back in 2017.

The winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

You can follow the team on their Facebook page at Eastern Little League-Lexington, KY.

You can donate through the team's venmo @EasternLittleLeague or send a check payable to Eastern Little League, memo: 12u AllStar team.

PO Box 21754. Lexington, Kentucky 40522

