Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Echols leaving Kentucky for the NFL

Senior could have returned for another season
items.[0].image.alt
Brandin Echols UK falls to Ole Miss 42-41 Photo By Jacob Noger | UK Football
201003OleMiss_JN43.jpg
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 16:29:30-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols has decided to not take the extra season granted by the NCAA. Instead he will look toward the NFL Draft and starting his pro career.

Echols released a statement on Monday through Twitter.

Echols played two seasons at Kentucky after starting at Northwest Mississippi CC. He finishes his career with 101 total tackles, 81 which were solo. Echols also had one sack, 11 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and he had one interception. That came in his final game against N.C. State in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's Easy! Shop for a Child Now!

It's Easy! Shop for a Child Now!