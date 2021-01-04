Echols leaving Kentucky for the NFL

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols has decided to not take the extra season granted by the NCAA. Instead he will look toward the NFL Draft and starting his pro career.

Echols released a statement on Monday through Twitter.

Thank You BBN I love y’all 🤙🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WVxeY0QtwE — Brandin Echols (@matayo_echols) January 4, 2021

Echols played two seasons at Kentucky after starting at Northwest Mississippi CC. He finishes his career with 101 total tackles, 81 which were solo. Echols also had one sack, 11 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and he had one interception. That came in his final game against N.C. State in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.