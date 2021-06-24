Eight Wildcats named to Phil Steele All-SEC teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phil Steele has named eight UK football players to the All-SEC teams in his 2021 preview issue.

Offensively, senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named to the first team, while junior all-purpose player Wan’Dale Robinson and junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named to the third team. On defense, senior safety Yusuf Corker earned second-team honors, senior nose guard Marquan McCall and senior inside linebacker DeAndre Square were on the third team and junior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was a fourth-team pick. Senior punt returner Josh Ali was named a second-team specialist.

The Wildcats open the 2021 schedule on September 4th at home against Louisiana-Monroe at Noon.