EKU Basketball confirms transfer of Iran Bennett

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Eastern Kentucky Basketball program has confirmed the transfer of Iran Bennett into the Colonels program. He's a 6'9", 335 pound forward out of Durham, North Carolina.

He sat out last season with an injury but as a redshirt sophomore he started in 30 of 32 games for Marshall where he averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds per game in the 2019-'20 season. In fact, during December of that season, Bennett had his first career double-double against EKU with 21 points and 16 rebounds per game.

Bennett also knows all about his new coach, A.W. Hamilton, since he played for him at Hargrave Military Academy.

“Iran is a supremely skilled big who has a natural feel for the game,” Hamilton said. “He has great hands and feet and is going to be a force in the paint for us because of his size and skill. He had 21 points and 16 rebounds against us last time we played him, so I’m beyond happy he’s a Colonel. Character wise, I’m not sure if you’re going to find a better person than Iran. He has an infectious smile and warm heart, and he will be a community and fan favorite while he is here.”

Bennett will have two years of eligibility remaining.