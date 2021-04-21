EKU cancels Maroon White game

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky announced on Wednesday that it's canceling its Maroon White spring game which was set to be played on Saturday, April 24.

The Colonels say a lack of depth at key positions due to injuries and continued COVID-19 protocols will limit the teams ability to conduct a simulated game. There is also a weather forecast of 100 percent chance of rain making it less than perfect for the playing conditions and the fan experience.

The EKU coaches and players will come back together for training camp in August to start working ahead of the 2021 season which begins at Western Carolina on Sept. 4.