EKU extends A.W. Hamilton through 2027-28

(LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University has extended the contract of men's basketball coach A.W. Hamilton through the 2027-28 season. The Colonels are coming off the first regular season conference title for the Colonels in 45 years (1979). Hamilton was chosen as the ASUN Coach of the Year and the NABC District III Coach of the Year. He is the first coach in program history to be named conference coach of the year two times.

Hamilton has led the Colonels since 2018 and has led the team to some of its most successful seasons. He has coached two of the five winningest teams ever and one of only seven regular-season conference championship teams. He is one of only three coaches in program history to lead the Colonels to multiple 20-win seasons.

"It's a great day for EKU men's basketball. We are excited to have coach Hamilton continue to lead this talented group of student-athletes," said EKU President David McFaddin. "Under coach Hamilton's leadership, EKU men's basketball has achieved record-breaking seasons, multiple postseason appearances and remarkable player development. His successful recruitment of high-caliber talent and dedication to community engagement have significantly elevated EKU and our athletics program."

In his first six seasons as head coach, Hamilton has tutored nine all-conference selections, a conference player of the year, a conference defensive player of the year, three all-freshman/newcomer honorees and two conference all-tournament picks.

Hamilton is a Scott County native, where he led the Cardinals to the 1998 state championship and runners-up in 1999 under legendary Kentucky high school coach Billy Hicks.