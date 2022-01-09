EKU falls at Bellarmine 66-61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After years of battling the likes of Morehead State and Murray State as rivals in the OVC, EKU began a new rivalry against Bellarmine with a 66-61 loss in Louisville's Freedom Hall.

The Knights rushed out to a 20 point first half lead and led 41-27 at the half. However, the Colonels fought back to make this a close one. EKU held Bellarmine scoreless for 6:44 of play. During that time they cut the lead to three on a couple of occasions thanks to three point shots from Curt Lewis and Jannson Williams.

The Colonels finally cut it to two points after a free throw from Devontae Blanton. But, the Knights C.J. Fleming hit a shot with 12 seconds remaining as he was fouled and that helped seal the win for Bellarmine.

Two of the three top scorers for EKU came off the bench with Jannson Williams scoring 15 and Curt Lewis adding 12. The only starter in double figures was Russhard Cruickshank with 11.

The Colonels fall to 8-8 on the season 0-2 in ASUN play. Bellarmine improves to 7-8, 1-0.

EKU plays at North Alabama on Tuesday at 7:00.

