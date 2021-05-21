EKU falls to Tennessee, heads to elimination game vs Liberty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Kentucky University softball team fell in the first round of the Knoxville Regional to No. 9 University of Tennessee, 8-1, on Friday afternoon.

Tennessee (42-13, 12-11 SEC) struck first in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Vols recorded three straight singles by Amanda Ayala, Ashley Morgan and Ally Shipman to jump out to an early advantage 1-0.

Eastern Kentucky (35-16, 22-9 OVC) answered back in the top of the second after a leadoff single by Vianna Barron. Isabella Gonzalez followed with a hit by pitch to put runners on first and second with no one out. After back-to-back outs, Miranda Lopez doubled down the left field line to score Barron and tie the game at 1-1.

With the go ahead run on first, the Tennessee left fielder made a leaping catch to save a run and extra bases from Sammi Miller in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Vols retook the lead in the bottom half of the fifth on a pair of RBI singles by Madison Webber and Ayala to retake the lead 3-1.

Tennessee scored five in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead 8-1.

Miranda went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Barron and Mollie Paulick each had a hit.

Ayala was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Colonels will take on the Liberty Flames tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game.