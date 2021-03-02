EKU fans can watch OVC Tournament at McBrayer Arena

RICHMOND, Ky. — Fans and students can watch the Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball Ohio Valley Conference Tournament game live on the big screen in McBrayer Arena on Thursday.

The event is FREE and open to everyone. Tickets are required and are available at the door or in advance. All seating will be reserved in pods. No general admission seating is available. Doors open for the watch party at 10 p.m. The No. 3 seed Colonels will face No. 6 Austin Peay at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Concessions will be available.

Individuals can reserve a ticket in advance at EKUSports.com/WatchParty.

The watch party is a partnership between EKU athletics, student life, and campus rec. Masks are required throughout the event, unless eating or drinking. Temperature screening will also take place when fans arrive at the venue.

Come cheer on the Colonels in McBrayer Arena as they compete for the OVC championship! Go Colonels.