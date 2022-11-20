EKU football heading to postseason for first time since '14

RICHMOND, Ky. — For the first time since 2014, EKU football is heading to the postseason.

The Colonels will advance to the 2022 FCS Playoffs as the ASUN-WAC automatic qualifier, the conference announced Saturday night. Eastern Kentucky will make its 22nd appearance in the FCS postseason, tied with Northern Iowa for the second-most in FCS history. EKU will be seeking its third national championship in program history. The Colonels won the NCAA FCS (then Division I-AA) national championship in 1979 and 1982.

EKU punched its ticket to the playoffs by capturing a share of the ASUN regular season championship. The Colonels finished in a three-way tie for the league crown with Central Arkansas and Austin Peay. As the highest-ranked team of the three ASUN contenders in the ASUN-WAC Power Rankings, EKU earned the tiebreaker and claimed the automatic qualifier status by virtue of being ranked above WAC champion Stephen F. Austin. EKU posted a 6-1 record against true FCS competition, including a win at nationally-ranked Southeast Missouri, and defeated FBS opponent Bowling Green in the second week of the season.

The Colonels will learn the location and opponent for their first playoff game on Sunday when the FCS Selection Show airs at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.