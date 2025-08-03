EKU Football Hosts 2025 Media Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — Eastern Kentucky Football hosted its annual Media Day on Sunday, offering a first look at the 2025 Colonels as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Walt Wells, now entering his sixth year with the program, spoke with local media about off-season progress, returning leadership, and how the team plans to carry momentum from last season’s 8–5 finish into the fall.

Check out today's full press conference from our local media day at the Colonel Fall Camp Central below in the videos section! 🎙️



Interviews feature players from all three phases of the game, as well as Head Coach Walt Wells.



Last season, EKU made strides on both sides of the ball — particularly on defense. The Colonels allowed just 23.7 points per game, a 10-point improvement from 2023. That effort, along with wins over ranked opponents like Tarleton State and Central Arkansas, helped secure the program's second FCS playoff appearance under Wells.

At UAC Media Day, the Colonels were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll. Six EKU players earned All-Conference honors, including redshirt senior defensive back Jaheim Ward, who was also named to the FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Ward is expected to anchor the secondary this season following the departure of former team leader Mike Smith Jr., who is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

"You know, last year, Mike was the leader in the DB room. And I followed his footsteps," Ward said. "Mike taught me a lot... Now I gotta show them how me and Mike did it last year."

EKU opens the season on August 30 with a road matchup against in-state opponent Louisville. The Colonels have defeated the Cardinals eight times in program history, with their most recent meeting coming in 2021.