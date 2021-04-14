EKU gives Hamilton contract extension

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky announced on Wednesday it has extended the contract of head basketball coach A.W. Hamilton. He's now signed through the 2024-'25 season.

“As we transition into the ASUN, we want to ensure that Coach Hamilton is leading our program," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan. "He shares in our vision and trusts the plan of our leadership team to provide the proper tools for the program as we strive to become a premier mid-major basketball program that competes for championships on an annual basis."

In his third season, Hamilton led the Colonels to a 22-7 record and third place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference. “My staff and our student-athletes are a huge reason for our success,” Hamilton said. “I am grateful to be around each and every one of them every day. Heading into year four with our style and brand planted firmly here in Richmond, we look to capitalize on the momentum we have created and continue to represent EKU the right way on and off the floor."

“My wife Chelsea and I are thrilled to continue to raise our family in the beautiful town of Richmond. With the perfect blend of city and country life, we both know there is no better place to coach and live than right here with Kentucky’s finest.”

EKU was ranked as high as No. 12 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Top-25. They now begin to transition to the Atlantic Sun.

