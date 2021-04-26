EKU gives Walt Wells one year contract extension

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky has given head football coach Walt Wells a one year contract extension taking him through the 2024 season.

In his first season, Wells helped lead the Colonels through a nine-game, fall season during a pandemic. He helped lead EKU to a 3-6 record while taking on the likes of Marshall and West Virginia.

The Colonels had a win over Central Arkansas who was ranked No. 11 in the country at the time in the FCS.

“I am honored to represent EKU and EKU Football,” Wells said. “I truly believe in the alignment of the leadership that is in place. I appreciate the vision and support that President David McFaddin, Director of Athletics Matt Roan and Chair Lewis Diaz have shown in the football program. EKU football has been and will always be a Matter of Pride!!”

Now Wells is about to help the Colonels navigate a move to the Atlantic Sun Conference starting this fall.