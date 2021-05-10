EKU hires Morehead State's Greg Todd to be women's basketball coach

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky has announced its new women's basketball coach and he's no stranger to the area. Greg Todd is leaving Morehead State to return to his alma mater to lead the Colonels program.

Todd spent the last seven seasons in Morehead where he led the Eagles to three straight 20 win seasons from 2016-'19 and two WNIT appearances. Now he'll be in charge of leading the first EKU team to play in the Atlantic Sun.

“Being from Madison County, I am so excited to come home and get the women’s basketball program to the top of the ASUN Conference as quickly as possible,” said Todd. “I am excited about being able to build a bigger fan base with my local connections around the community.”

Todd also coached eight seasons at Transylvania and started his career in the high school ranks where he attended, Berea Community, and later Lexington Catholic.

“He's a coach who has dedicated his entire coaching career to women’s basketball, has experienced amazing success with each program he’s led, has a wealth of experience and understands the landscape, and knows our state incredibly well. His love for his alma mater and desire to build a championship-contending program here are unmatched," said EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan. "He comes highly recommended from all corners of Kentucky and beyond, and those folks speak not only to his ability as a coach, but also to his quality as an individual. He’s tested and proven, and we’re excited to have him in charge of the Colonels and leading us to victories!”

EKU will host a reception and press conference for Todd on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at McBrayer Arena. All fans and media are invited to attend. Please observe social distancing and masks requirements.