EKU men's basketball clinch share of ASUN regular season title

EKU men's basketball took down Central Arkansas on Saturday 95-82, clinching a share of the ASUN regular season title for the first time since 1979.

A special day for the Colonels where the seniors showed out on senior night. Five players honored with Collin Cooper, Devontae Blanton, John Ukomadu, Michael Moreno and Isaiah Cozart.

Isaiah Cozart led the way with 22 points on 8-12 FG and 17 rebounds. Blanton added 16 points, Moreno 10 points and Cooper had eight points. Sophomore point guard Tayshawn Comer added 22 points and five assists on 8-11 from the floor.

The Colonels finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field (33-66) and 44 percent from the three-point line (11-25).

EKU has two road games left with a chance to clinch an outright ASUN regular season championship with a victory at Austin Peay at 8:00 p.m. on Wed, Feb. 28.