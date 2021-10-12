EKU Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky men's basketball has revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2021-'22 season that includes ten home games, rivalries, a three-team invitational and road trips to West Virginia and Southern California.

The Colonels will open on November 9th against Georgetown College. While they played in an exhibition game in 2017, this will be the first regular season match-up for the two schools since 1960.

EKU will host James Madison, Albany and Eastern Illinois in a three team invitational, round robin event in late November.

After a road trip to West Virginia on November 26, the Colonels will play the rivalry game against Western Kentucky, then visit Southern California before returning home to face both Northern Kentucky and Marshall.

Season tickets are on sale and start out at $59. They can be purchased online at EKUSports.com/MBBSeasonTix.

Here is the Colonels entire schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time

Nov. 9 (Tue) Georgetown College Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 (Thur) Ohio Valley University Richmond, Ky. 8 p.m.

Nov. 13 (Sat) at Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 (Tue) James Madison Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 (Sat) University at Albany Richmond, Ky. 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 (Mon) Eastern Illinois Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 (Wed) University at Albany vs. Eastern Illinois Richmond, Ky. 12 p.m.

Nov. 26 (Fri) at West Virginia Morgantown, W.Va. 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Sun) at Radford Radford, Va. 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 (Sat) at Western Kentucky Bowling Green, Ky. 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 (Tue) at Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 10 p.m.

Dec. 11 (Sat) Marshall Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 (Wed) Midway Richmond, Ky. TBA

Dec. 18 (Sat) Northern Kentucky Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 (Wed) at Bryant University Smithfi eld, R.I. TBA

Dec. 31 (Fri) Alice Lloyd Richmond, Ky. TBA

Jan. 4 (Tue) Central Arkansas* Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 (Sat) at Bellarmine* Louisville, Ky. 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 (Tue) at North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 (Sat) Jacksonville State* Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 (Tue) Lipscomb* Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 (Sat) North Florida* Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 (Thur) at Florida Gulf Coast* Fort Myers, Fla. 5 p.m.

Jan. 29 (Sat) at Stetson* Deland, Fla. 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 (Thur) Kennesaw State* Richmond, Ky. 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 (Sat) Liberty* Richmond, Ky. 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 (Wed) at Jacksonville* Jacksonville, Fla. TBA

Feb. 12 (Sat) at Lipscomb* Nashville, Tenn. 5 p.m.

Feb. 16 (Wed) North Alabama* Richmond, Ky. 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 (Sat) at Central Arkansas* Conway, Ark. 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 (Wed) at Jacksonville State* Jacksonville, Ala. 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 (Sat) Bellarmine* Richmond, Ky. 1 p.m.

March 1 (Tue) ASUN Conference Tournament - First Round TBD TBA

March 3 (Thur) ASUN Conference Tournament - Quarterfi nals TBD TBA

March 5 (Sat) ASUN Conference Tournament - Semifi nals TBD TBA

March 8 (Tue) ASUN Conference Tournament - Finals TBD TBA

Home Games In Bold

* Denotes ASUN Conference Game

Times given are Eastern Time and subject to change

