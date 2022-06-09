Watch
EKU Men's Basketball will play in a Georgia St. multi-team event

Early season games are a round robin
Devontae Blanton-01 (2021_12-04 at WKU by Corey Rush).jpg
EKU Athletics
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky will play an early season, multi-team event at Georgia State's new Convocation Center from November 18-20.

The Colonels will play a round robin event over the course of the three days against the Panthers on Friday November 18, UNC Asheville on November 19 and wrap it up against Texas A&M-Commerce on November 20.

This should be a good test for A.W. Hamilton and EKU because Georgia State won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title last year to earn the NCAA Tournament automatic bid. UNC Asheville was in the College Basketball Invitational post season tournament. And, TA&M-Commerce is playing its first season in Division one after making it to the Division II tournament in four of the last six seasons.

