EKU rally falls short in CBI Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky University cut a 20-point deficit with 11 minutes left in the game down to just one point, and had two shots to force overtime for the fourth straight game, but fell 71-68 to No. 3 seed University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship game on Wednesday.

A lay-up by Isaiah Folkes pushed the Charlotte lead to three with 18 seconds showing on the clock. After a time out, Robb had an attempt to tie the game blocked, but Cozart grabbed the ball and dished it to Comer on the left wing. The freshman’s long 3-point attempt just missed as the horn sounded.

In his final game as a Colonel, Robb hit five 3-pointers and led the team with 17 points to go along with three rebounds and two steals. Moreno hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Cozart had 10 points and four boards. Buttry hit 3-of-4 from long range and finished with nine.

Aly Khalifa scored 20 points for Charlotte (22-14).