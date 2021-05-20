EKU signs JUCO All-American Michael Wardy

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky has signed Junior College All-American Michael Wardy to the 2021-'22 roster.

Wardy averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists playing for Southeast Community College in Nebraska. He also shot 60% from the field for the Storm during the season. That earned him a spot on the second team for the National Junior College Association Division II All-American team.

“Wardy is a big-time athlete who can finish above the rim and play in transition,” Hamilton said. “His size and athleticism will fit in well in our system. He’s a first-class young man and will represent our program the right way.”

Wardy is the Colonels sixth signee in the offseason.