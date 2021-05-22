EKU Softball season comes to an end after loss to Liberty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Eastern Kentucky University softball team’s season came to an end with a, 5-1, loss to Liberty University on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Liberty (43-14, 16-2 ASUN) took the early lead scoring five unearned runs in the top of the second and never looked back against the Colonels.

Eastern Kentucky (35-17, 22-9 OVC) finally got something going in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Zoe Mihalicz got things started with a lead off single up the middle. Carly Robinson followed with a double off the right field fence to put runners on second and third with no one out. Isabella Gonzalez worked a one out walk to load the bases. Ariyana Miranda brought home the first run of the game for the Colonels with a RBI ground out to cut the Liberty lead to 5-1.

The Colonels loaded the bases again with two outs, but a pop out ended the EKU threat in the bottom of the fourth.

Bethany Todd tossed five and one-third innings of relief, allowing no runs and striking out three.

Jeanay Riley had two hits. Mihlicz, Robinson, and Gonzalez each had a hit on the contest.

Autumn Bishop went 1-for-3 with one double and three RBIs.

The Colonels finish the season at 35-17.

