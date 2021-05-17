EKU softball to face Tennessee in Knoxville Regional

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Eastern Kentucky University softball team is heading to the Knoxville Regional for a first round matchup against the No. 9 national seed University of Tennessee in the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship

The Colonels will take on the Lady Vols on Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.

Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee are joined in the regional by Liberty and James Madison.

The Colonels claimed the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after knocking off No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State, 5-4, in Oxford, Alabama.