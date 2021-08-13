EKU to host Colonel Football Kickoff August 28

RICHMOND, Ky. — Colonel Football Kickoff, presented by Meijer, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 at Roy Kidd Stadium. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. with a kickoff of a mock gameday scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Colonel fans of all ages are invited to this event for a chance to meet the EKU football team before their season begins.
The EKU football team will host fans for a mock game day, and it will be the first time fans have the opportunity to see the new field turf and lights inside Roy Kidd Stadium. Concessions will be open during the event. The first 250 fans will receive free ice cream!
An inflatable kids zone will be on-site and a booth with season ticket information. Colonel Club and Junior Colonel Kids’ Club registration will also be made available. An autograph session and meet and greet with the EKU football team will conclude the event with free posters.
Due to renovations and work being conducted on the Begley Building and the East side of Roy Kidd Stadium, it will be closed for this event. All seating will be open on the West side of the stadium and the hill. Fans will enter either Gate 6 or the Moberly Gate at the North/hill side of the stadium. Parking will be available in the Van Hoose lot, John Hanlon lot, Brockton lot, or the parking garage behind the Olympic Sports Training Center and the Moberly Building. Alumni Coliseum parking lot will also be open for parking. Please use this link [parking.eku.edu] for an EKU parking map.