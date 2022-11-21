EKU to host Gardner-Webb in FCS Playoffs

RICHMOND, Ky. — For the 22nd time in school history, the EKU football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Gardner-Webb at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Colonels (7-4) earned one of the 11 automatic qualifier berths in the 24-team field that was announced on Sunday on ESPNU and will host its 17th playoff game. EKU's last postseason appearance came in 2014. The winner between the Colonels and Runnin' Bulldogs will travel to face fifth-seeded William & Mary at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Williamsburg, Va.

With this game being a NCAA postseason event, all regular season tickets will not be valid. All tickets for this game must be purchased. All season ticket holders will be able to purchase their tickets they had during the season for this game. Season ticket holders will have until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to purchase your tickets. After that point, all unpaid tickets will be released to the general public. Season ticket holders may start to purchase their reserved tickets through EKU Sports Etix account manager at 2:00 p.m. today. Please click here [youtube.com] to view a video on how to purchase your reserved season tickets. Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 6:00 p.m. today.

The EKU Ticket Office will have dedicated hours this week to service all your ticketing needs as shown below:

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED – THANKSGIVING

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: Gameday – Ticket Booths open at Roy Kidd Stadium at 3:00 p.m.