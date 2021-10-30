EKU wins fifth straight after taking down Lamar

RICHMOND, Ky. — The No. 19/25 Eastern Kentucky football team won its fifth straight game and stayed unbeaten in AQ7 play when it defeated Lamar, 42-10, Saturday afternoon at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Parker McKinney was 15-of-20 passing for 218 yards and a season-high three touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards. He moved into fifth place on EKU's career passing yardage and passing touchdowns lists.

Da'Joun Hewitt led the ground game with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Dakota Allen set career highs with four catches for 76 yards receiving and two touchdown catches, while Jayden Higgins caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Kelton Dawson recorded six tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, while Joseph Sayles also notched six stops. Roland Walder contributed 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Udom Ubong, Kaleb Lundy, Roy Baker, and Ryan Jackson were each credited with TFLs as EKU's defense finished with nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

EKU's winning streak is now the longest since 2014, when the Colonels won their first six games of the season.

Eastern Kentucky will square off against Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m ET.