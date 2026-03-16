EKU Women's Basketball Hosts Opening Round of the WBIT

LEX 18 — Following the first regular season ASUN championship in program history, EKU women's basketball clinched a spot in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament.
You don't want to miss this 👋— EKU Women's Basketball (@EKUWBB) March 16, 2026
🎟️ » https://t.co/wCHKOps0Sk pic.twitter.com/IXyxG4gUwP
The Colonels will host the top seed in their region, Utah, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Baptist Health Arena.
EKU is led by head coach Greg Todd, who was named ASUN Coach of the Year after tying the program record for most wins in a season (24). Joseana Vaz and Liz Freihofer were named to the ASUN first team all-conference, while Kenleigh Woods was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team.