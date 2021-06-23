Watch
EKU’S Rylea Marcum wins Kentucky State Amateur

Sophomore-to-be becomes 4th Colonel to win
EKU Athletics
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jun 23, 2021
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky golfer Rylea Marcum captured the Kentucky Women's State Amateur Championship on Wednesday at the University of Louisville Golf Club.

The Georgetown native and sophomore-to-be at EKU beat University of Kentucky golfer Sarah Shipley in the 20th hole of match play. She advanced to the championship game by beating another UK golfer, Sarah Fite, 6 and 4 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Marcum becomes the fourth EKU golfer to win the state amateur. April Emerson (2009-13) captured three titles in 2009, 2011 and 2013. Becky Sharpe (2011-14) won it in 2015. Elsa Moberly (2016-19) was the state am champion in 2016.

