Eli Cox on Outland Trophy Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky junior Eli Cox has been named one of 89 players on the watch list for the Outland Trophy. That award goes each year to the top interior lineman in the game and is voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Nicholasville, Ky. native started nine games last season before a hand injury ended his season early. He's making the switch this season from right guard to center. The highlight for Cox last season came in the win over LSU. He was named the SEC Co-Offensive Line Player of the Week after helping the Wildcats pile up 330 rushing yards. He played every snap in the game and didn't allow any quarterback sacks or pressures.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest award in college football and will be given out at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.