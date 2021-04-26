Elzy adds Gail Goestenkors to coaching staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK women's head basketball coach Kyra Elzy has announced the addition of Gail Goestenkors to her coaching staff.

Goestenkors has previously been a head coach at Duke from 1992-2007 where she led the Blue Devils to 13 NCAA Tournaments. They also went to the Elite Eight 6 times, 4 times they made the Final Four and her Duke team's in 1998-'99 and 2005-'06 were National runner-ups. She was named Associated Press National Coach of the Year in 2007 after leading Duke to a 32-2 record.

Goestenkors then went to Texas where the Longhorns made the tournament in every season she was there from 2007-'12. She was 102-64 in her stay in Austin.

“Our program is excited to announce Gail Goestenkors as an assistant coach and welcome her to Big Blue Nation,” said Elzy. “Gail will bring a winning pedigree to Lexington as a proven coach collegiately, professionally and on the international stage with USA Basketball. I love Gail’s passion for the game of basketball. When you combine that with her desire and track record of developing players, I know she is going to be a dynamic addition to our staff. Our staff is eager to continue offseason workouts and make BBN proud when we hit the floor this fall.”

Geostenkors has also been an assistant in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever. She's also coached for the USA National teams.

“I am very excited to join the Kentucky women’s basketball family and cannot wait to experience Big Blue Nation firsthand this fall,” Goestenkors said. “This program has had so much success over the last decade and I am looking forward to continuing that success. Coach Elzy has a clear vision where she wants to take this program and I feel that same energy from the players and staff. I am thankful Coach Elzy has made me part of the Wildcat Family and cannot wait to get on the court and get to work.”

Born in Waterford, Michigan, Goestenkors played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State from 1981-85 and was an NAIA All-American.

