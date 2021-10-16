Elzy repels from the rafters at Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy said she wasn't singing or dancing like Matthew Mitchell used to do, but she was going to do something fierce.

She repelled down from the rafters to the court as Big Blue Nation went crazy.

"She is a boss," UK assistant basketball coach Orlanda Antigua said. "Way to go, Coach Keith."

"I was like I got to do something big," Elzy said. "Go big or go home for my first one. Everyone was asking me was I going to dance like coach Mitchell and I knew I wasn't going to do that, but I think I set my own tone tonight."