'Emotions ran high': Things get heated at La Familia vs. The Ville game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Wildcats and Cardinals faced off in Freedom Hall last night, and as you can guess, tensions were high.

The main story happened to be what happened after the game: a fight between two players turned into a full-on brawl.

While there was speculation after the game about what actually happened, La Familia's Nate Sestina confirmed: "Chinanu Onuaku spit in his face."

Initially, there was no video proof this incident actually happened, and a Louisville reporter even tweeted at The Ville's team manager, "That was not what he was told happened."

However, it was all captured on video by LEX 18's Kinsey Lee:

I can verify that is very much so what happened… filmed the whole thing ⬇️ https://t.co/m3y0yKkNit pic.twitter.com/Ib3tfd59RN — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) July 30, 2024

"Emotions ran high; that's what this game does to people," Nate Sestina said in an interview after the game.

La Familia advanced to the semifinals in an epic finish, 70 to 61. The semifinals will be played in Philadelphia on August 2.