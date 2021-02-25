Entire UK Women's Basketball team named to SEC Community Service team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's women's basketball team has been named to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team.

The Wildcats were recognized by the SEC for its organizing of a social justice march and unity fair this season through campus. The team led a walk through campus to start the day's events and it was followed by conversations about topics within the black community. UK Police Department Chief Joe Monroe was a part of the conversation and answered questions from those who attended.

The University of Kentucky announced that this marks the 23rd year for the SEC Community Service Team for women's basketball as well as for men's basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

